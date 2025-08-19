Malaysia urges ASEAN unity for maritime stability amid rising threats

GEORGE TOWN: Malaysia has called for ASEAN member states to unite in safeguarding regional maritime stability, warning that inaction could invite external interference.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin stressed the urgency of addressing mounting maritime challenges through collaboration.

“If ASEAN does not act now, our maritime stability will be severely compromised,” he said during his keynote address at the 19th ASEAN Navy Chiefs’ Meeting.

He warned against fragmentation, urging nations to turn dialogue into action to prevent destabilisation in Southeast Asia.

The minister highlighted complex maritime threats, including territorial disputes, illegal fishing, and cyber intrusions.

Mohamed Khaled outlined three priority areas to strengthen ASEAN’s maritime cooperation framework.

He emphasised upholding ASEAN’s neutrality amid external pressures like grey-zone tactics and foreign incursions.

“ASEAN must remain the anchor of maritime order in our region,” he said, citing UNCLOS 1982 as the foundation for cooperation.

Secondly, he proposed practical initiatives like the ASEAN Maritime Innovation Challenge to foster problem-solving among young naval officers.

The ASEAN Naval Sport Cup was also suggested to enhance regional camaraderie through maritime sports.

A region-wide naval project was proposed to boost technology adoption and human capital development.

Thirdly, Mohamed Khaled advocated a Whole-of-Government and Whole-of-Society approach to counter modern maritime threats.

He described WOGOS as essential for integrating defence, diplomacy, and enforcement across agencies.

The 19th ANCM, chaired by Malaysian Navy chief Admiral Tan Sri Datuk Dr Zulhelmy Ithnain, runs until August 22.

The meeting focuses on strengthening ASEAN naval unity through innovation and technology.

Delegates from all 10 ASEAN nations, plus Timor-Leste observers, are attending the event.

Ten ASEAN naval ships and 1,350 personnel are participating in the ASEAN Multilateral Naval Exercise segment. - Bernama