Groundbreaking international collaboration

HELP University (HU) founded in 1986, has developed into a leading institution of higher learning in Malaysia.

It offers a wide range of social science and humanities programmes including psychology, accounting, business, law, education and IT programmes.

The university has recently embarked on a transformational journey to become an Analytics-Driven Entrepreneurial University.

The inaugural Institute of Future Technology and Design (IFTD) Forum and Workshops represent a ground-breaking collaboration between HU and China’s top-ranked packaging institution, Hunan University of Technology (HUT).

It runs from 23 – 27 August 2025 at HELP University’s Damansara Heights campus in Kuala Lumpur.

This pioneering initiative represents a strategic alliance to advance innovation, sustainability, and human-centric development in the circular economy.

In 2025, HUT and HU are launching the Institute of Future Technology and Design (IFTD) at HELP University, establishing Southeast Asia’s premier hub for sustainable packaging, R&D and talent cultivation.

This pioneering alliance brings together China’s leading packaging technology expertise with Malaysia’s innovative educational leadership to address one of our era’s most critical challenges: rethinking packaging and design for ecological resilience, technological progress and inclusive growth.

Forum themes and focus

This Forum and Workshops cover seven key themes, that merge ecology, technology, and creativity to replace linear waste with circular regeneration.

The sessions cover a range of topics, from sustainable materials and eco-design,, focusing on bio-based and recyclable innovations, to smart packaging that utilise technologies such as QR/RFID, sensors and supply-chain transparency.

HU will later co-develop courses in packaging, innovation and sustainability.

Strategic objectives and regional impact

The Forum aims to drive transformation across four critical areas in talent development by equipping the next generation of sustainability leaders, helping business transformation by converting circular packaging into competitive advantage.

The event will also explore technology adoption, which looks at scaling AI, Internet of Things (IoT) and automation for eco-innovation and finally it will also address ecological repair, concentrating on designing systems that restore nature.

Our vision extends beyond national boundaries. Malaysia and ASEAN, positioned at the nexus of China’s industry and regional dynamism, can lead Asia’s green transformation in alignment with national and regional sustainability goals.

This forum represents Malaysia’s opportunity to play a central role in the ecology of technology design and packaging.

Equipping the next generation of thought leaders.

The Forum provides an exceptional platform to connect globally with academia, industry and government leaders across borders. It also serves as an opportunity to showcase innovation by presenting cutting-edge research in design, packaging, and sustainability.

For HUT and HU, this initiative represents more than a forum- it sees a future where packaging regenerates, technology serves ecology and collaboration builds a humane, sustainable world.

Event Details

Forum: The Application of AI in the Design Industry

Workshop 1: AI Applications to Improve Productivity and Profitability (2 Days)

Workshop 2: Use of Technology for Sustainable Packaging (3 Days)

Exhibition: Award-Winning Concepts in Eco-Design, Smart Packaging and Circular Innovation

For registration and inquiries, please contact Dr. Fiona at 017-306 6300