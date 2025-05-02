KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Uzbekistan should enhance bilateral trade and investment in sectors like food technology, agriculture, semiconductors, green energy, and electric vehicles, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said both countries should also strengthen collaboration in the halal industry, education, artificial intelligence, digital and energy.

Trade and investment across all fields should be expanded, with a focus on halal industries and education, particularly higher education, he said in his speech at the Malaysia-Uzbekistan Business Forum here today.

“There must be a report coming every month to us (on this). This can only happen when we trust one another. This can only happen when we see both countries having the strength and respect for one another,“ he said.

Anwar said that Uzbekistan has also invited Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) to participate in its oil and gas activities.

Hence, he called on Petronas to facilitate this arrangement as it would benefit both nations.

He said that Malaysia and Uzbekistan should complement each other to overcome limitations and look at the economic fundamentals in order to protect the interest of the peoples of both countries and their welfare.

“No one person, country or entity can claim to have the sole expertise. Thus, why can’t we work together and benefit from (our strengths)?

“The point is, all ministries and major companies, both government-linked companies and the private sector, can listen directly to us (the leaders of both countries). We have given a clear commitment and a clear roadmap,” he said.