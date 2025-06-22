KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has expressed deep concern over the rise of Islamophobia, warning that normalisation of anti-Muslim sentiment is increasingly used to justify attacks against Muslims worldwide.

Speaking at the 51st Session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting in Istanbul, Turkiye, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said incidents of discrimination and attacks against Muslims have reached unprecedented levels.

“Normalised Islamophobia has become the main justification of Israel’s crimes against Palestine and Iran, as well as of the persecution of Muslims in some countries,” he said while delivering Malaysia’s national statement at the meeting on Saturday.

He urged for a strong partnership between the UN Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia and the Special Envoy of the OIC Secretary-General, in focusing on promoting understanding across faiths, and fighting against bigotry.

Mohamad also called on the international community to take stronger action against Israel’s systemic atrocities on Palestine and its recent illegal aggression against Iran which resulted in the deaths of innocent Iranian civilians.

He warned that the international community’s inaction only lends substance to Israel’s belief that it is immune from consequence.

“The UN Security Council’s paralysis over Israel’s atrocities is utterly embarrassing. There can be no peace without justice.

“The very notion of justice demands that we confront the ridiculous and impossible conditions being placed on Palestinian statehood,” he said.

He said Malaysia remains steadfast in its solidarity with the Palestinian people, while urging the global community to exert all efforts to realise an independent State of Palestine, based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital.

“We stand at a critical juncture. The OIC’s relevance depends on the strength of our institutions, including the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC),” he added.

He said the theme of the meeting “The OIC in a Transforming World”, has called for member states to advance peace, socio-economic development, and collectively tackle the multiple crises facing our world.

On the IPHRC, the Foreign Minister reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to the promotion of human rights, with an emphasis on economic, social, and cultural rights.

Malaysia has been elected as a member of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for the 2025–2028 term on the sidelines of the CFM meeting.

“These form the bedrock of sustainable development. By focusing on these areas, we can enable a resilient and enduring socio-economic growth.

“Malaysia stands ready to forge an enduring partnership that brings lasting benefit, and a more promising future for our Ummah,” he said.

He also expressed confidence that Malaysia’s representative to the IPHRC, Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr. Aishah Bidin, with her vast experience and valuable expertise - including in the realm of sustainable development - will make a meaningful contribution towards achieving this goal.

Aishah will serve on the commission for the said term beginning this August, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

The two-day CFM meeting was attended by over 40 foreign ministers from OIC’s 57 member states, and representatives from 30 international organisations, underscoring the importance of the meeting in addressing urgent regional geopolitical situations.