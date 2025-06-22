BATU PAHAT: UMNO will consider a motion to revoke the suspension of former UMNO vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein’s membership.

UMNO vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said it was the party leadership’s tradition and practice to examine any motion submitted by UMNO divisions during their respective delegates’ meetings.

“This is a motion brought by one of the 191 UMNO divisions nationwide.

“Like other divisions, the motion will be submitted to the UMNO headquarters to be studied and considered before any decision is made,” he told reporters after officiating the Batu Pahat UMNO Division Delegates’ Meeting at Dewan Jubli Intan Sultan Ibrahim here today.

Khaled, who is also Defence Minister, said UMNO had yet to receive an appeal from the former senior national leader, but stressed that the motion would still be reviewed and considered.

“For now, there is only a motion, and we will consider it. Whether the individual concerned (Hishammuddin) has submitted an appeal or not, I don’t wish to comment further,” he said.

Yesterday, the Sembrong UMNO Division passed a motion for the immediate and unconditional revocation of Hishammuddin’s suspension.

Sembrong UMNO Division chief Datuk Abdul Ghani Abdul Rashid said this was the second year in a row the motion had been proposed by the division, reflecting the majority of delegates’ wishes to see Hishammuddin return to active party involvement.

For the record, Hishammuddin was suspended from UMNO membership for six years, effective January 27, 2023.

Meanwhile, UMNO secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the party was open to receiving and discussing the motion at the next UMNO Supreme Council meeting.

“UMNO is an open party, and we’ve received many appeals from party leaders that have been accepted by UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. In this matter, I will receive and consider any motions submitted,” he told reporters after officiating the Rompin UMNO Delegates’ Meeting in Muadzam Shah, Pahang today.

Asked about several MCA divisions that had submitted motions calling for the dissolution of Barisan Nasional (BN) during the party’s annual general meeting, Asyraf urged component parties to remain patient and to make decisions that were more realistic and practical.

“All the component parties have incumbent seats, and we must ensure that we retain the 30 seats we already hold... If we aim to win more, we must negotiate with the top leadership to discuss this. UMNO is very open to discussions on the matter,” he added.

Yesterday, the media reported that MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said the party’s top leadership would take into account grassroots feedback before deciding on the party’s future direction.

Commenting on the same issue in KUALA KANGSAR, UMNO vice-president Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani said the matter must be brought to the UMNO Supreme Council (MKT) meeting for discussion with other council members before any decision is made.

“Let the proposal go to the Supreme Council meeting, I will give my comment then,” he said when met at the Dialog@KPK programme with the Minister of Plantation and Commodities at the Indian Association Hall here today.