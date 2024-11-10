VIENTIANE: Malaysia has welcomed the proposed US$14.7 billion (US$1=RM4.29) investment by United States (US) technology giants -- Google, Microsoft, Enovix Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Abbott Laboratories, and Boeing.

The matter was conveyed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during his bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits here today.

Anwar said Malaysia also looks forward to strengthening cooperation with the US in emerging industries.

On another note, the prime minister welcomed the US’ delegation to the next Senior Officials Dialogue in Putrajaya end of October as the two countries celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Malaysia-US Comprehensive Partnership.

“Malaysia appreciates the US’ leading role in United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2735 and urges the US to use its influence to swiftly implement the Resolution,” he said.

Resolution 2728, which was passed on June 10, 2024, called for an immediate ceasefire of all hostilities in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the US State Department, in a statement on the meeting, said Blinken emphasised the US support for Malaysia’s upcoming ASEAN chair year and discussed opportunities for increasing cooperation to boost regional stability in support of a free, open, secure, resilient, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

“Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister (Anwar) Ibrahim underscored the importance of the US-Malaysia Comprehensive Partnership at its 10th anniversary and a commitment to strengthening people-to-people, economic, and security ties,” said the statement posted on the department’s website.

According to the statement, Blinken and Anwar further emphasised the critical need for a ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and an urgent influx of humanitarian assistance and launch of reconstruction efforts in Gaza.

Anwar and Blinken later attended a gala dinner hosted by ASEAN chair Laos’ Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and his wife Vandara Siphandone in conjunction with the summits.