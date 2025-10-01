Malaysia welcomes Trump Gaza plan and urges full implementation

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has commended United States President Donald Trump for his efforts to end Israel’s war on Gaza through a comprehensive plan.

The Foreign Ministry expressed hope that the much-awaited international plan will be fully implemented in good faith.

Malaysia hopes the plan leads to unhindered humanitarian assistance delivery and Israeli forces withdrawal.

The statement also calls for Palestinian displaced persons return and Gaza reconstruction.

Malaysia stressed the plan’s implementation must be consistent with international law and UN Charter.

The implementation should also follow relevant UN resolutions while ensuring Palestinian protection.

These measures are critical for achieving just and durable peace in the region.

Malaysia stands ready to work with the US and international community for Gaza peace.

This cooperation aims for Gaza’s integration with the West Bank and Palestinian state establishment.

The envisioned state would be based on pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as capital.

Trump announced a 20-point plan to end Israel’s war on the besieged Gaza Strip on Monday.

The plan includes Israeli captives release in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

It also calls for complete Hamas disarmament and formation of a technocratic Palestinian committee.

This apolitical committee would govern the Gaza enclave according to reports. – Bernama