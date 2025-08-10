Malaysia wins double gold at 65th International Quran Recitation Contest

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia achieved a historic double triumph at the 65th International Al-Quran Recitation and Memorisation Assembly (MTHQA), securing top honours in both the men’s and women’s Tilawah categories.

Aiman Ridhwan Mohamad Ramlan claimed the men’s qari title with an impressive score of 97.01%, outperforming competitors from Indonesia and Turkey.

Wan Sofea Aini Wan Mohd Zahidi brought equal pride to the nation by winning the women’s qariah division with 95.88%, leaving reciters from Morocco and Indonesia in her wake.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim presented awards during the closing ceremony at Kuala Lumpur’s World Trade Centre, attended by prominent religious and political figures.

The memorisation categories saw international participants shine, with Germany’s Usamah Barghouth leading the men’s division at 98.25% and Syria’s Tasneem Arian Omar topping the women’s section with 97.5%.

Malaysian contestant Putri Auni Khadijah secured second place in women’s memorisation with 96.75%, demonstrating the country’s strong Quranic tradition across competition formats.

Winners in both Tilawah and Memorisation categories received RM40,000 cash prizes alongside jewellery from YaPEIM and commemorative certificates.

Held from 2nd to 9th August under the theme “Membangun Ummah MADANI”, this year’s MTHQA brought together 71 participants from 49 nations for Quranic excellence. – Bernama