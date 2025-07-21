Malaysian and Indonesian parliamentary leaders discuss ASEAN cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul welcomed the Chair of Indonesia’s People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR RI), Ahmad Muzani, at Parliament House today.

The meeting reinforced the longstanding diplomatic ties between Malaysia and Indonesia within ASEAN.

According to a statement from the Malaysian Parliament, the discussions centered on enhancing parliamentary diplomacy to foster stronger people-to-people connections and regional prosperity.

“This meeting also laid the groundwork for closer cooperation between the two Parliaments ahead of Malaysia’s leadership of the 46th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) from September 17 to 22, 2025,“ the statement said.

Johari highlighted the importance of joint efforts in nurturing ASEAN youth leadership through exchange programmes and cross-border initiatives.

“Developing young leaders capable of addressing global challenges is crucial for the region’s future,“ he said.

Ahmad Muzani provided updates on Indonesia’s new capital, Nusantara, in Kalimantan, which Johari acknowledged as a significant economic catalyst.

“This project presents opportunities for bilateral collaborations that will benefit both nations,“ Johari added. – Bernama