Malaysian and Thai men arrested for trafficking 4,000 Yaba pills

KOTA BHARU: A Malaysian and a Thai national were arrested in an anti-drug operation for allegedly trafficking 4,000 Yaba pills in Sungai Golok, Thailand.

The two suspects, aged 23 and 25, were detained around 1 am in an operation led by officers from the Sungai Golok District Office.

Sungai Golok Narcotics Administration Centre chairman Supeeyan Daemokleng stated the seized pills were believed to be destined for distribution in Sungai Golok and for smuggling into Malaysia.

“Both suspects are being investigated on charges of conspiring to distribute Category 1 drugs with the intent to sell and distribute,” he said when contacted.

Supeeyan added that the Malaysian suspect would also face a separate charge for entering and residing in Thailand without a valid permit.

He explained the operation was part of ongoing efforts to prevent and eradicate drug-related issues in the district.

This initiative aligns with the Thai government’s policy to create drug-free communities under the slogan ‘No Drugs No Dealers’.

Both men were apprehended in front of a house on Jalan Prachaviwat in Sungai Golok.

They were subsequently taken to the Sungai Golok Police Station for further processing.

The price of a single Yaba pill is approximately 30 baht within Thailand.

Once smuggled into Malaysia, the same pill can be sold for between RM8 and RM10. – Bernama