KOTA BELUD: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) in Sabah have received an allocation of RM2.2 billion for various projects, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

The amount covers funding for maintenance, the construction of Armed Forces family housing, essential infrastructure at border camps, the establishment of three new posts, and other projects involving the army and navy.

“Funds were allocated for Kem Paradise, Kem Lahad Datu, Kem Felda Sahabat Lahad Datu and Kem Lok Kawi, as well as for the construction of a new health clinic and dental clinic,“ he said after an Iftar event at Kem Paradise today.

Also present were Army Chief General Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, Eastern Field Commander Lt General Datuk Mohd Sofi Md Lepi, and Fifth Infantry Division Commander Major General Datuk Noorrul Azril Ariffin.

Mohamed Khaled said the event was aimed at engaging with defence personnel while easing the burden of those in need.

He further noted that the occasion allowed him to assess their preparedness, not only in terms of equipment and assets but also their morale and awareness in fulfilling their duties.

During the event, he presented a one-time aid of RM500 each to 20 patients with chronic conditions, comprising personnel and their family members.