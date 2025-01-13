ALOR SETAR: The Malaysian Army’s 2nd Division Infantry arrested 31 illegal immigrants near the Malaysia-Thailand near Bukit Kayu Hitam today.

The Army said in a statement that the arrests were made at about 6 am around the area under the supervision of the 6th Malaysian Infantry Brigade by a team conducting a patrol that detected the immigrants hiding in an oil palm plantation near the border.

“Checks revealed that all 31 illegals were Myanmar nationals, 14 men, 14 women, two boys and a girl, aged two to 42,” the Army said.

The operations team also seized an amount of cash, 23 mobile phones and some jewellery with a total value of about RM27,000.

The illegal immigrants were then handed over to the Bukit Kayu Hitam police station for further action.