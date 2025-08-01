Malaysian Bar calls for nation’s prison system reform

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Bar has called for a reform to the nation’s prison system, imploring a shift toward restorative justice to address the root causes of crime.

Its president, Mohamad Ezri Abdul Wahab, said just as slavery is now viewed with shock and incomprehension, it is not difficult to imagine that in 100 years, society might look at the current prison system with a similar sense of disbelief.

“Confining human beings in isolated spaces, often under conditions that fail to rehabilitate or respect basic dignity, may come to be seen as archaic and ineffective.

“Given these challenges, alternatives to incarceration such as restorative justice, community service programs and rehabilitation-focused initiatives could present promising options,” he said in his speech at the Opening of the Legal Year 2025 at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre here today.

Mohamad Ezri said these models emphasise healing for victims, accountability for offenders and crucially, the possibility of redemption.

“Countries like Norway, which prioritise humane treatment and rehabilitation, report significantly lower recidivism rates and underscoring the efficacy of these approaches.

“By tackling issues such as poverty, lack of education and mental health struggles, the Bar advocates for legislative changes to promote alternative sentencing, increased investment in community-based programs and a stronger focus on rehabilitation over punishment,” he said adding the comprehensive approach could pave the way for a more compassionate and effective justice system.

The lawyer said opinions and contributions the Bar members provide are always aimed at ensuring that fairness prevails and that the rule of law is upheld.

“We are over 24,000 members strong with expertise in legal matters that we practice daily.

“Logic dictates that we are uniquely positioned to assist in shaping and advising on laws that serve society,” he added.