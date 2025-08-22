Malaysian digital games gain global spotlight at Osaka Expo 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian digital game products received overwhelming international recognition during the Ministry of Digital Week at Osaka Expo 2025 in Japan.

Local creations including Upin & Ipin Universe by Les’ Copaque, GigaBash by Passion Republic Games, and No Straight Roads by Metronomik captivated visitors with their innovative appeal.

Minister Gobind Singh Deo officially launched the event virtually on August 11 under the theme “Weaving a Future in Harmony,“ coordinated by Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).

The Ministry of Digital stated that this platform effectively showcased Malaysia’s growing capabilities across animation, digital games, immersive technology, and local intellectual property development.

The five-day event concluding on August 15 featured extensive exhibitions and interactive activities highlighting Malaysian digital creativity.

Business Pocket Talk and Fireside Chat sessions on August 13 brought together industry leaders from MDEC, Metronomik, OMG Studios, and Kezerk to discuss global promotion strategies.

These sessions explored investment opportunities in Malaysia, culturally-based content production, and educational transformation through advanced technology.

Discussions also covered content innovation using Generative AI, virtual production techniques, and strategic development for Southeast Asian digital game studios.

A dedicated business matching session on August 12 partnered with Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) connected fourteen local companies with international industry partners.

This session successfully promoted local intellectual property to global buyers and partners while expanding international business networks.

The ministry confirmed that potential investments from these connections reached an estimated RM134 million, strengthening economic ties between Malaysia, Japan, and other participating nations.

Popular animated characters Upin & Ipin, Boboiboy, and Ejen Ali made special appearances that delighted visitors of all ages.

Additional attractions included screenings of local animation series and interactive colouring activities specifically designed for younger audiences.

Digital Ministry Week attracted over 100,000 visitors throughout its duration, demonstrating strong international interest in Malaysia’s digital creative offerings.

The opening ceremony featured a Memorandum of Understanding signing between Unbound and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s Faculty of Economics and Management, further enhancing industry-academia collaboration. – Bernama