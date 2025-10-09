Trump says Israel, Hamas signed off on Gaza deal

WASHINGTON: Israel and Hamas have signed off on the first phase of the U.S.-proposed Gaza deal, allowing for the release of all Israeli hostages, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday.

“I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan,“ Trump said on Truth Social.

“This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,“ Trump added- REUTERS