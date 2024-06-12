Malaysian duo nabbed, RM1.5m drugs seized at KLIA

PUTRAJAYA: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) thwarted two attempts by Malaysians to smuggle drugs into the country by hiding them in food boxes and pre-mixed drink packages.

Central Zone JKDM assistant director-general Norlela Ismail said the modus operandi was detected in separate operations on Nov 1 and 2 at Terminal 1 of the International Arrival Hall, Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

She said in the first case, an 18-year-old male passenger who had just arrived from a European country was detained after the scanners revealed a suspicious image in his luggage.

“A thorough check of the luggage belonging to the suspect was carried out, during which several white plastic packets containing crystal powder suspected to be a type of drug called Ketamine were found.

“All the packets were concealed in several food boxes and pre-mixed drink packages. The estimated gross weight of all the drugs is 16.91 kilograms (kg) and the value of the drugs seized is RM845,670,“ she said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, Norlela said her department nabbed a second Malaysian man who used the same modus operandi by carrying several white plastic packets containing crystal powder suspected of being ketamine weighing 14.18 kg with a value of RM709,030.

“Both cases are being investigated under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment if convicted,” she said.

Norlela highlighted that in both cases, the luggage loaded with drugs was registered as ‘checked baggage’ to evade the authorities.