Malaysian FM attends ASEAN Troika Consultations in Bangkok

KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan is currently in Bangkok, Thailand, attending the ASEAN Troika Informal Consultation and Extended Informal Consultation sessions.

The ASEAN Troika mechanism, established in 2023 by ASEAN leaders, comprises the current, previous, and incoming ASEAN Chairs to ensure continuity in addressing the crisis in Myanmar.

The Troika currently includes Indonesia, Laos, and Malaysia, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) on Friday.

The Informal Consultation focuses on strengthening coordination and cooperation among Troika members in implementing the Five-Point Consensus (5PC) and the ASEAN Leaders’ Review and Decision on the 5PC, aimed at achieving a peaceful and sustainable resolution in Myanmar.

The Extended Informal Consultation, joined by ASEAN Foreign Ministers and representatives from other ASEAN Member States (AMS), discusses ASEAN’s overall efforts and the way forward in implementing the 5PC to address the crisis in Myanmar.

Malaysia is presenting its proposed approach to addressing the Myanmar conflict as the incoming ASEAN Chair in 2025 during these consultations.

Chaired by Laos as the current ASEAN Chair, the sessions highlight ASEAN’s pivotal role in addressing the Myanmar crisis and its commitment to maintaining regional peace and security, the statement added.