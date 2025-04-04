KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan will undertake a humanitarian mission to Naypyitaw on Saturday (April 5) to show regional solidarity and support for the people of Myanmar following the deadly March 28 earthquake that killed over 3,000 people.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) said Mohamad will be joined by his Thai counterpart, Maris Sangiampongsa, reaffirming the spirit of close ASEAN cooperation in humanitarian response efforts.

While in Naypyitaw, Mohamad and Maris are scheduled to meet with the Chairman of the State Administration Council (SAC), Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, as well as the Union Minister for Foreign Affairs, U Than Shwe.

In his capacity as Chair of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Mohamad will also receive a briefing from the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre) on ongoing relief and humanitarian operations.

The Foreign Ministry stated that the visit underscores Malaysia’s commitment and proactive leadership as ASEAN Chair in 2025.

“The Foreign Minister is expected to convey ASEAN’s unwavering support to Myanmar in its path to post-earthquake recovery.

“The Foreign Minister will also advocate for the continuation and expansion of sustained, safe, and unhindered access of humanitarian aid to affected communities,” the statement stated.

It added that Mohamad’s visit reflects the continuation of ASEAN’s united and people-centred approach in addressing regional humanitarian crises.

“Malaysia remains firmly committed to working with all ASEAN Member States, the AHA Centre, and humanitarian partners to support recovery and rebuilding efforts in Myanmar—particularly in the severely affected Sagaing and Mandalay regions,” the statement read.

The visit was agreed upon at the Special Emergency ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on the Aftermath of the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand, that was convened by Malaysia in its capacity as ASEAN Chair on March 30, via video conference.

Mohamad will also highlight ASEAN’s coordinated disaster response and Malaysia’s contributions to date, including the deployment of the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) and the delivery of humanitarian relief supplies.

Coinciding with the visit, the Foreign Ministry said the second batch of 15 tonnes of humanitarian supplies from Malaysia, coordinated through the AHA Centre and delivered via a Royal Malaysian Air Force (TUDM) A400 aircraft, will arrive in Naypyitaw as part of ASEAN’s collective relief effort.

On March 28, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck the Sagaing Region, Mandalay — the country’s second-largest city — and the capital, Naypyitaw. Media reports stated that the death toll continues to rise, with the ruling military junta on Friday reporting the recovery of 3,145 bodies to date.

Strong tremors were also felt in various parts of Thailand, including Bangkok, where 22 people were killed and 79 remain missing.