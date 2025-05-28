What happens when music meets medicine? International therapeutic singer and rock princess Jessie Chung (JessC) took the stage on May 27, 2025, at the Arena of Stars in Resorts World Genting, proudly presenting “My Style.”

Over the course of three hours and 33 songs, she fused light, rhythm, and emotional frequencies to create a musical healing feast that transcended language and culture, setting Genting ablaze.

As a Doctor of Integrative Clinical Medicine and a certified therapeutic musician, JessC personally curated the entire performance, blending science and art to turn “music therapy” from an abstract concept into a palpable energy release felt by nearly 5,000 fans in the arena.

The entire concert was built around the theme of “light,” from the stage lighting, lyrical imagery, and emotional rhythms to the color-changing glow sticks in the audience’s hands.