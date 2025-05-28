What happens when music meets medicine? International therapeutic singer and rock princess Jessie Chung (JessC) took the stage on May 27, 2025, at the Arena of Stars in Resorts World Genting, proudly presenting “My Style.”
Over the course of three hours and 33 songs, she fused light, rhythm, and emotional frequencies to create a musical healing feast that transcended language and culture, setting Genting ablaze.
As a Doctor of Integrative Clinical Medicine and a certified therapeutic musician, JessC personally curated the entire performance, blending science and art to turn “music therapy” from an abstract concept into a palpable energy release felt by nearly 5,000 fans in the arena.
The entire concert was built around the theme of “light,” from the stage lighting, lyrical imagery, and emotional rhythms to the color-changing glow sticks in the audience’s hands.
JessC delivered healing anthems in three languages — Mandarin, English, and Malay — including crowd favorites like “Unchanging Love,” “The Olive Tree,” and “Getaran Jiwa.” She also impressed with her self-accompanied performances on four instruments: piano, organ, keyboard, and keytar, showcasing her versatility and musical prowess.
To create a rich and layered listening experience, the live band included around 30 different traditional and modern instruments, merging Western pop band arrangements with Chinese traditional music and a string ensemble, achieving a harmonious blend that transcended cultures.
JessC also performed many original compositions, including “My Style,” “Be Strong,” “One Chance,” “Dekati,” “5AM,” and “Shining,” as well as powerful renditions of theme songs from stage plays like “The Butterfly Lovers,” “Music Box,” and “Tearless Sky,” all delivered with deeply moving emotion.
A highlight of the night was her duet with Malaysian diva Fauziah Latiff on “Tak Terpisah,” a moving and perfectly synchronized performance that touched hearts. Surprise appearances by two male stage actors further added to the night’s excitement.
The concert drew international fans, guests and media from Malaysia, Indonesia, China, Europe, the US, Australia etc, reflecting JessC’s growing influence far beyond her homeland.
One of her standout songs, “Be Strong,” has been gaining popularity overseas, with listeners sharing how the song has given them courage and strength. JessC said, “Perhaps the words ‘Be Strong’ really do have a kind of power that can pierce through the heart.”