Malaysian gov’t agrees to set up field hospital in Myanmar

REMBAU: The Malaysian government has agreed, in principle, to set up a field hospital in Myanmar to continue its humanitarian aid following the devastating earthquake that struck the country on March 28.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had agreed to the matter at last week’s Cabinet meeting.

“A total of 84 hospitals there (in Myanmar) have collapsed and they require mobile operating rooms run by medical specialists. This is being arranged and we have asked the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) to discuss ways for us to transport the necessary equipment there.

“Myanmar needs a lot of medical assistance as well as water purifying systems because the water pipes there are broken and there is no water. They also need temporary shelters, namely tents,” he told reporters at the Foreign Ministry and Rembau Parliamentary Constituency Aidilfitri Open House at Kampung Tanjung, Rantau here.

He added that the field hospital will be equipped with over 30 compartments, comprising operating rooms, X-ray facilities and ward space with over 30 beds.

He said the assistance can be mobilised at any time, but they need to ensure that the number of specialists and equipment sent will be sufficient.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said Malaysia will not hesitate to pull out all its medical personnel, equipment and assistance being coordinated with other ASEAN countries if their safety is under threat.

“That is why I’ve told our authorities there... if there is any threat to the safety of Malaysian personnel or ASEAN countries, we will not hesitate to pull out our people... that is our stance because we are there to help, not face risks,” he said.

On April 5, Mohamad went on a one-day visit to Myanmar as part of a humanitarian mission following the devastating earthquake that struck the country.

On March 30, Anwar said the Malaysian Government had pledged an initial sum of RM10 million in humanitarian aid to support the people of Myanmar who were affected by the earthquake.

Meanwhile, over 50,000 people attended the Aidilfitri Open House today, including national leaders, heads of departments and members of the diplomatic corps.

Mohamad, who is also the UMNO deputy president, said the joyfulness of the event today reflected the harmony among the different races which, he added, should continue to be maintained.