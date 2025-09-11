Malaysian government reaffirms commitment to fight bullying nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR: The MADANI government remains committed to fighting all forms of bullying by continuously listening to views and suggestions from all parties.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil stated this commitment aims to nurture a bully-free generation in Malaysia.

He highlighted that this dedication was reflected through today’s Anti-Bullying Tribunal engagement session in Putrajaya.

The session involved participation from various stakeholders across different sectors of society.

Fahmi emphasised the importance of gathering diverse perspectives to strengthen anti-bullying efforts at all societal levels.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said also attended the session alongside Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

Azalina announced that engagement sessions will continue in Selangor, Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan and Perak starting next week.

She confirmed that the anti-bullying bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament during the October session.

The Legal Affairs Division of the Prime Minister’s Department organised today’s engagement session.

This nationwide initiative represents the government’s comprehensive approach to addressing bullying culture. – Bernama