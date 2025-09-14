MITI builds high-tech careers for youth with NIMP 2030 and NSS

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry is intensifying efforts to drive systematic reindustrialisation in support of Malaysia’s goal of becoming a high-income nation.

Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz stated that policies like the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 and National Semiconductor Strategy chart the course for reindustrialisation while encouraging industries to embrace high technology and digitalisation.

“We want to ensure that a ‘Made in Malaysia’ stamp becomes a mark of quality and innovation,” he said during his keynote address at the Youth Empowerment Fair.

Tengku Zafrul emphasised MITI’s commitment to enabling youth careers through three core pillars of industrial development, investment promotion and international trade.

He highlighted the National Semiconductor Strategy’s mission to train 60,000 highly skilled engineers for the semiconductor industry.

“We want to establish Malaysia as a generative artificial intelligence hub by 2030,” he added, noting the aim to integrate AI technology across the entire economy.

Clear career opportunities for young people are being co-created by MITI and its agencies through various initiatives.

The Malaysia Automotive Robotics and Internet of Things Institute is establishing digital hubs to develop expertise in data analytics, robotics and AI for the automotive sector.

The Engineering Talent for Semiconductor Industry programme provides structured internships and targeted training to produce engineers for high-tech industries.

“These initiatives ensure that industrial growth is supported by a robust talent pipeline,” Tengku Zafrul stated.

He explained that Malaysian youths and STEM graduates can take up high-value, high-paying roles in the industry through these programmes.

On international trade, MITI is working to create a dynamic trading environment by promoting exports and pushing industries to adopt global standards.

“Policymakers like MITI have been laying the foundations and providing opportunities; they are yours for the taking,” Tengku Zafrul concluded. – Bernama