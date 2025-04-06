Malaysian haj pilgrims begin staged movement to Arafah for wukuf

MAKKAH: A total of 31,600 Malaysian pilgrims, among the 1.8 million Muslims from around the world performing haj this year, began moving to Arafah in stages, since 7.31 am today, to perform the wukuf worship, the pinnacle of haj pilgrimage, tomorrow (June 5).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said that strict security measures enforced by the Saudi Arabian authorities, including inspections at several checkpoints, could result in some delays in the pilgrims’ journey to Arafah for the wukuf worship.

“These security protocols are meant to ensure that only individuals with valid permits are allowed into the Arafah area. The Saudi authorities are very firm on this matter, to guarantee the safety and smooth movement of all pilgrims,” he told reporters, after witnessing the departure of Malaysian pilgrims to Arafah earlier today.

He added that Malaysian haj pilgrims are now comfortably on board the buses provided, and he encouraged them to make the most of the journey by reciting the talbiyah and engaging in continuous prayer.

“We know that the prayers of those who are travelling are highly effective. So, I urge all pilgrims to remain focused on worship and to prepare themselves, mentally and spiritually, for the Day of Arafah,” he said.

Between 20 and 31 buses have been allocated for each maktab to transport pilgrims from seven hotels to Arafah, located approximately 20 kilometres from Makkah, in three stages.

The movement of Malaysian pilgrims to the Arafah plain for the wukuf worship tomorrow will be carried out in three main rounds, using the shuttle bus service.

“The three rounds of pilgrim movement are scheduled as follows: the first trip at 7.31 am, the second at 9 am, and the third at noon,” he said.

Mohd Na’im said that Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH), together with the Al Masyair (Masyariq) company, expects the entire pilgrim movement operation to be fully completed within six to eight hours.

The Saudi Arabian government has announced that the Wukuf Day falls on Thursday, the 9th day of Zulhijjah (June 5), followed by the celebration of Aidiladha on Friday, June 6.