KUALA LUMPUR: National mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei lived up to their second seedings when they bounced back from a game down to power into the semi-finals of the Indonesia Open 2025 in Jakarta today.

In the Super 1000 tournament quarter-final clash at the iconic Istora Senayan, the Malaysians needed 54 minutes to overcome fifth-seeded Danes Jesper Toft-Amalie Magelund 17-21, 21-16, 21-14.

Their reward is a last-four showdown against sixth seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Supissara Paewsampran after the Thais dashed hopes of an all-Malaysian semi-final by disposing of Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie 21-16, 21-12.

Tang Jie said they focused a lot on raising their tempo to match their Danish opponents’ pace and stayed aggressive throughout their first-ever meeting against Toft-Magelund.

“I think my partner did a great job leading the way today and that really helped us to eventually win the match,” he said in an audio recording shared by Badminton World Federation to the media.

Shevon, meanwhile, was disappointed with their inability to remain consistent, resulting in them committing unforced errors to give away cheap points to the world number six Thai pair.

Soon Huat also admitted that they crumbled under pressure and struggled to keep up with the speed and intensity of Dechapol-Supissara.