Malaysian inmate Datchinamurthy executed in Singapore after temporary halt

SINGAPORE: Malaysian death row inmate K Datchinamurthy was executed at Changi Prison on Thursday after authorities temporarily halted the procedure earlier the same day.

The Singapore Central Narcotics Bureau confirmed the execution had been carried out in an official statement.

Datchinamurthy received full due process under the law and had legal representation throughout his trial and appeal.

His petitions for presidential clemency were ultimately unsuccessful according to the bureau.

The conviction stemmed from his 2011 arrest for trafficking 44.96 grams of diamorphine into Singapore.

A Singapore court sentenced him to death on 15 April 2015 following his conviction.

His appeal against both the conviction and sentence was dismissed by the Court of Appeal on 5 February 2016.

Authorities granted a stay of execution in 2022 ahead of his scheduled 29 April date to allow for judicial review proceedings.

Family lawyer N Surendran stated the family received conflicting information about the execution timing throughout the day.

They were initially informed at 12.30 am that the execution had been halted.

The family received shocking news hours later that the execution would proceed as planned.

They were instructed to collect the body at 3 pm according to the lawyer’s statement. – Bernama