Malaysian labour laws not applicable in other countries - Mohamad Alamin

KUALA LUMPUR: The protection of Malaysians who work abroad is subject to and protected under labour laws and human rights laws including human trafficking in the country concerned, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin said the application of Malaysian labour laws or any laws in this country do not apply in foreign countries.

“Indeed, the MADANI Government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Malaysian Diplomatic Mission is always ready to provide appropriate consular assistance to Malaysians who encounter problems or difficulties while abroad.

“We also advise Malaysians to hold valid travel documents such as passports and visas and not hand over these documents to any party easily,“ he said at the Dewan Rakyat’s Special Chamber session.

He responded to the motion tabled by Wong Chen (PH-Subang) regarding measures to protect Malaysians who are victims of trafficking abroad.

Wong in his motion raised the issue of Malaysian Mala Vello, 57, who was said to be a victim of human trafficking in Nepal and whose passport was confiscated since 2012, after marrying a man who is a citizen.

Mala was then successfully brought back to this country in August.

Mohamad said the responsibility to identify whether a person is a victim of human trafficking or not is subject to the local authorities and the interpretation provided in the law in Nepal.

He said this means that the authorities in Nepal will determine whether a case is a crime of human trafficking or not, based on the provisions of existing laws applicable in Nepal and not based on Malaysia’s Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM).