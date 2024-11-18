Tanjung Malim clinic complete report to be announced next week - Perak Exco

IPOH: The complete report and findings relating to the Tanjung Malim health clinic’s halting of its 24 hours operation since Aug 1 will be announced at a media conference next week.

Perak Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs and National Integration Committee chairman A Sivanesan said the matter is being considered by the Health Ministry (MOH) after it was brought to its attention early last month.

“Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad has already been informed of this matter as well as the residents’ complaints and concerns.

“I have been informed that there are parties stating that they have sent a memorandum to the MOH previously, but that the Perak health department, we didn’t receive anything,” he said at a media conference concerning state-level Deepavali celebrations here today.

He welcomed the public to attend the Perak Government’s Deepavali Open House at Stadium Indera Mulia here this Saturday.

“Perak Sultan, Sultan Nazrin Shah and Raja Permaisuri Perak Tuanku Zara Salim will grace the festivities.

“The reason for the open house is to strengthen ties between races in the state and the event is scheduled to start at 3 pm, and an assortment of dishes will be served, and visitors will be entertained with cultural performances,” he added.