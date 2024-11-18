Good accommodation will attract workers to JS-SEZ - Johor Exco

KULAI: Employers are urged to prioritise proper accommodation for the well-being of employees so that it goes hand in hand with the implementation of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) initiative.

Johor Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee chairman, Lee Ting Han said good living quarters would attract the interest of workers both locally and internationally.

“We expect that there will be more economic projects in the next two to three years in Johor, many job opportunities will be offered and there may be a shortage of local workers, so there will be a need to hire foreign workers.

“So, we hope all employers can comply with the act and the law involving the provision of conducive accommodation for all workers,“ he said at a press conference after the launch of Johor’s First Centralised Labour Quarters (CLQ) Targeting GreenRE Gold Certification in Bandar Indahpura here today.

He said this when asked to comment on whether the aspect of employee welfare is the state government’s emphasis following the implementation of JS-SEZ which will boost the economy in Johor.

Lee pointed out that 142 compounds totalling RM593,500 had been issued by the state Department of Labour (JTK) against employers as of October for various offences.

“Including not having a worker’s accommodation certificate according to Section 24D of Act 446 which if convicted can be fined up to RM50,000,“ he said.

Meanwhile, he said the state government will examine appropriate mechanisms to ensure that the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) sector also plays a role and receives benefits in JS-SEZ.

He said the SME sector could also flourish through investor companies that receive incentives from the government.