KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof had a bilateral meeting with Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Special Representative Sayyid Asaad Tariq Al Said on the sidelines of the 2nd ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), here today.

The closed-door session saw both deputy prime ministers discussing ways to strengthen bilateral relations between Malaysia and Oman, as well as sharing views on several current geopolitical issues of mutual concern.

The high-level summit, hosted by Malaysia in its capacity as ASEAN Chair, brought together top leaders from both regional blocs to deepen strategic cooperation across political, economic and security spheres.

The ASEAN-GCC Summit serves as a platform to promote interregional dialogue and collaboration amid rising global uncertainties and shifting geopolitical dynamics.

The 46th ASEAN Summit, was held under Malaysia’s 2025 Chairmanship theme, “Inclusivity and Sustainability”.