Malaysian Pannir Selvam to be executed in Singapore Oct 8

SINGAPORE: Malaysian death-row inmate Pannir Selvam Pranthaman is scheduled to be executed in Singapore on Oct 8, a month after his post-appeal application was dismissed by the Court of Appeal.

His family’s lawyer N. Surendran said the notice of execution was issued to the family on Saturday morning.

“The family get two visits a day until Oct 7. We will update later for any next course of action,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Pannir Selvam, 38, was convicted by the High Court on May 2, 2017, for importing not less than 51.84g of diamorphine into Singapore, and was sentenced to the mandatory death penalty.

His appeal was dismissed by the Court of Appeal on Feb 9, 2018, and his clemency petition to the President of Singapore was rejected.

Pannir Selvam was granted a stay of execution on two occasions. The first was in May 2019, on the basis that he intended to challenge the rejection of his clemency petition and the Public Prosecutor’s decision not to issue a certificate of substantive assistance to him.

The second stay of execution was granted in February 2025, pending the determination of the post-appeal application for a stay of execution, which was later rejected on Sept 5.

If carried out, this will be the second execution of a Malaysian in the republic within a span of two weeks, following the execution of K. Datchinamurthy on Sept 25.

Two other Malaysians were also executed for drug-related offences in July this year.