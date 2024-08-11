PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) chief has denied recent claims suggesting Malaysian peacekeepers lack essential individual first-aid kits (IFAK).

According to New Straits Times, General Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman addressed the issue in response to online claims suggesting that Malaysian Battalion 850 (Malbatt 850) personnel, serving under the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil), had not been provided with individual first-aid kits (IFAK).

“That’s not true, our fighting troops are all supplied with IFAK,” he told the English daily.

Military-grade IFAKs, which are essential in trauma response, are tailored to provide immediate aid for critical injuries, such as severe bleeding, airway management, and hypothermia.

The contents of these kits vary based on personnel training and specific mission requirements.

Yesterday (November 7), six MALBATT members were confirmed to have suffered injuries following an explosion near Saida Stadium, Lebanon during the movement of MALBATT 850-12 members from Beirut to Camp Marakah at 1.54pm Lebanese time or 7.54pm Malaysian time.

The attack, targeting a civilian vehicle en route to Beirut, also damaged a bus carrying Malbatt 850-12 troops.

MAF assured that all injured were promptly treated by the Lebanese Red Cross and confirmed its ongoing commitment to the welfare of its peacekeepers.

On Wednesday, the first delivery of MALBATT team 850-12, involving 220 officers and members of other ranks was carried out to continue the peacekeeping mission under the United Nations (UN).

The assignment and delivery of the MALBATT 850-12 team is arranged to move in stages involving the strength of 854 officers and members including the Royal Brunei Armed Forces team and a civilian officer from November 6 to 18.

