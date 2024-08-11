Govt has backup plan if MALBATT has to retreat

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has a backup plan in case the situation in southern Lebanon worsens and the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) decides to withdraw due to Israel’s aggressive actions.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said for now the country’s commitment continues like other countries that send their military personnel to Lebanon.

He said the situation that is happening now is the same when the country started sending the Malaysian Battalion (MALBATT) there for the first time for peacekeeping duties.

Mohamed Khaled said his ministry is always in close contact with UNIFIL to find out the current situation in the area apart from discussing with other countries that send their military personnel there.

“It’s not just the MALBATT team that is facing attacks, but teams from other countries such as Indonesia and Ireland are also facing the same situation.

“It has become the country’s reputation to continue working together with the UNIFIL peacekeeping force which is made up of more than 40 countries to maintain peace in the area,“ he said when contacted by Bernama Radio on the latest situation of MALBATT members in Lebanon.

Commenting further, Mohamed Khaled said the members sent there are trained soldiers and are ready and aware of the risks they face when working as peacekeepers there.

“These are not ordinary people,“ he said.

Yesterday, six MALBATT members were confirmed to have suffered injuries following an explosion near Saida Stadium, Lebanon during the movement of MALBATT 850-12 members from Beirut to Camp Marakah at 1.54pm Lebanese time or 7.54pm Malaysian time.

Mohamed Khaled meanwhile said one member who was injured in the hand is receiving treatment at Hamood Hospital in Saida while five other members who were slightly injured have safely reached Marakah Camp.

Commenting further, Mohamed Khaled said the incident was caused by the explosion of a car, the cause of which is not yet known, whether it was shot by a drone or an Israeli fighter jet.

“Shards from the explosion caused the windshield and rear window of one of the buses carrying the MALBATT 850-12 group to shatter and injured six members including the escort from MALBATT 850-11,“ he said.

On Wednesday, the first delivery of MALBATT team 850-12, involving 220 officers and members of other ranks was carried out to continue the peacekeeping mission under the United Nations (UN).

The assignment and delivery of the MALBATT 850-12 team is arranged to move in stages involving the strength of 854 officers and members including the Royal Brunei Armed Forces team and a civilian officer from November 6 to 18.