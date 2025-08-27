Malaysian schools to get weekly legal literacy programmes under new MoU

PUTRAJAYA: A Memorandum of Understanding will soon be signed with the Education Ministry to introduce legal literacy training programmes for the school community nationwide.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said confirmed the ministry will conduct weekly programmes with principals and counselling teachers on existing laws.

These programmes will specifically cover legislation related to bullying and sexual crimes affecting children.

“Schools deal with children for six to eight hours a day, so they need to understand that these laws exist and be aware of them,“ Azalina stated.

She emphasised that excellent laws serve no purpose if people remain unaware of their protective provisions.

Azalina has instructed the Legal Academy to develop comprehensive legal literacy training programmes specifically for educators.

She highlighted Section 19 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act which holds schools and principals accountable for under-reporting incidents.

“Procedures are already in place when you see a child behaving differently or when the Parent-Teacher Association raises concerns,“ she explained.

Azalina noted that sexual harassment cases have decreased as society becomes more aware of legal boundaries through the Sexual Harassment Act.

She believes the same awareness approach could reduce bullying cases through knowledge of the tribunal system.

“Bullying cases might lessen because people know court processes take longer while the tribunal system is faster,“ she added.

Regarding corporal punishment, Azalina revealed the government is reviewing its effectiveness through the Criminal Law Reform Committee.

She stressed the need to re-examine colonial-era laws and address overlapping legislation.

“When talking about children under 18, you cannot simply whip a child; there must be proper process and procedure,“ she concluded. – Bernama