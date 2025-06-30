Malaysian tourist rescued after snorkelling mishap in Labuan Bajo

LABUAN BAJO: A Malaysian tourist was rescued after being separated from her group due to strong currents while snorkelling near Gili Lawa Island in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia.

Amirah Bazil, 35, was found safe on Sunday morning after a passing speedboat spotted her signalling for help in shallow waters.

She was later transferred to the Sea More Papua, the vessel hosting her diving trip.

Indonesia’s national search and rescue agency (Basarnas) confirmed that Amirah was conscious and unharmed when the rescue team arrived.

“She plans to continue her trip in the Labuan Bajo area,“ said Maumere Basarnas head Fathur Rahman.

The rescue operation was launched after authorities received a report around 6.45 am local time.

A joint SAR team was deployed, but before they arrived, a speedboat named Fenides spotted Amirah and assisted her.

Labuan Bajo, part of Komodo National Park, is a popular diving destination known for its clear waters and strong currents.

This marks the second successful rescue of a Malaysian tourist in Indonesia this month, following the safe recovery of a climber on Mount Rinjani.