Gaza rescuers say Israeli forces kill 34 as ceasefire momentum builds

GAZA CITY: Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli forces killed 34 people on Monday, including 11 waiting for aid, as momentum built behind a ceasefire push for the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a day earlier that his country’s “victory” over Iran had created “opportunities”, including for freeing hostages held by militants in Gaza.

His comments raised hopes for a new ceasefire in the conflict that has created dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

Key mediator Qatar said Monday that “momentum” had been created by the Iran-Israel ceasefire.

“We won’t hold our breath for this to happen today and tomorrow, but we believe that the elements are in place to push forward towards restarting the talks,“ foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari told journalists.

- Deadly Gaza strikes -

Meanwhile, on the ground, Gaza’s civil defence agency said that 34 people had been killed by Israeli strikes or gunfire since midnight.

Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that “11 people (were) killed near aid distribution points in the central and southern parts of the territory.”

Eyewitnesses and local authorities have reported repeated killings of Palestinians near distribution centres over recent weeks.

Samir Abu Jarbou, 28, told AFP by phone that he had gone with four relatives to pick up food aid in an area of central Gaza around midnight.

“Suddenly the (Israeli) army opened fire, and drones started shooting. We ran away and got nothing,“ he said.

“The situation is catastrophic. We are suffering from terrible hunger. My only wish is to succeed in getting a bag of flour to feed my seven siblings.”

Bassal said 23 people were killed in at least seven separate strikes across the territory, mainly in the north.

When asked for comment by AFP, the Israeli military said it needed more information to look into the reports.

Restrictions on media in Gaza and difficulties in accessing many areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify the full tolls and details provided by rescuers.

- Evacuation order -

Israel’s military issued a fresh evacuation order on Monday, for several areas in and around Gaza City.

“For your safety, immediately evacuate further westward and southward toward Al-Mawasi,“ the military’s Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee posted on X.

Despite being declared a safe zone by Israel, Al-Mawasi has been hit by repeated strikes.

Israel launched its campaign in Gaza in response to Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack, which resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Of the 251 hostages seized during the assault, 49 are still held in Gaza, including 27 the Israeli military says are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory campaign has killed at least 56,531 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry. The United Nations considers these figures to be reliable.