Spain socialist heavyweight detained in corruption case: legal sources

MADRID: Spanish authorities on Monday detained former top Socialist party official Santos Cerdan in a corruption case that is a new blow for left-wing Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, judicial sources said.

Former transport minister Jose Luis Abalos has also been implicated in the investigation into kickbacks for public contracts, which has created the biggest political crisis Sanchez has faced since taking office in 2018.

The sources said a Supreme Court judge ordered the detention of Cerdan, who has quit as the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party organisation secretary -- the ruling party’s number three post -- as there was a “risk” he might try to flee or destroy evidence.

He is being held without bail on allegations of corruption, money laundering and criminal association, the sources said.

Cerdan denied the accusation in an audience with the lead investigating judge on Monday, saying he was the victim of a political plot, they said.

Sanchez has sought to distance himself and the Socialist party from the scandal, which involves suspicions of dirty dealings in the purchase of health equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Socialist party reacted firmly from the start,“ the prime minister said.

“Santos Cerdan was dismissed” from the party when the revelations emerged, he added when questioned about the case at an international conference in Seville.

A police report has said there was evidence including audio recordings suggesting Cerdan received payments in exchange for irregularly awarded public contracts.

Abalos, the prime minister’s former right-hand man, and a top adviser, Koldo Garcia, are also among the suspects targeted in the investigation.

Sanchez has repeatedly apologized over the case and denied knowledge of the alleged scheme.

But the opposition has called for the prime minister to resign.