Malaysian tourists in Thailand can use 1155 hotline in seven languages

KOTA BHARU: Malaysian tourists visiting southern Thailand during the school holidays and Malaysia Day celebrations should use the Thai Tourist Police hotline 1155 for emergency assistance.

The hotline operates 24 hours a day and provides services in seven languages including Malay, Chinese, Tamil, Arabic, English, Russian, and Thai.

Thailand Tourist Police (Seventh Region) Deputy Chief Lt Col Sakarin Anusaman Sakul stated that tourist police officers directly manage the hotline and are trained to handle various cases.

These cases include lost travel documents, accidents, petty crimes, and tourist scams.

Tourist police also collaborate closely with immigration and local enforcement agencies to ensure international visitor safety.

Officers are stationed at key locations to monitor areas and guarantee safety during the high tourist influx period.

Sakarin reported that over 200,000 Malaysian tourists have entered seven southern Thai provinces since the school holidays began last week.

Main destinations include Songkhla, Narathiwat, Pattani, and Yala.

He advised tourists to comply with local laws including highway speed limits throughout the kingdom. – Bernama