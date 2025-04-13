KUALA LUMPUR: In conjunction with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s highly anticipated state visit, major Malaysian media platforms will broadcast television programmes organised by China Media Group (CMG).

Starting April 13, television platforms Bernama TV, TV Alhijrah, Coolita, and 8TV will air CMG’s finest productions, including The Heritage Guardian, Aerial China – Xinjiang Edition, Up and Out of Poverty, China Traditional Medicine Conference, China Race to the Future, and Gen Z Talks.

Vice Minister of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee and President of China Media Group, Shen Haixiong, said in a statement that the telecasts, jointly organised by CMG and Malaysian media, are an important initiative to enhance cultural exchange and strengthen the bond of friendship between the two nations.

He also emphasised that this initiative would allow Malaysian audiences to gain deeper insights into President Xi’s vision, China’s poverty alleviation efforts, and the warmth, hospitality, and culture of the Chinese people.

This screening is also part of CMG’s ongoing efforts to introduce high-quality Chinese productions to Malaysian viewers while offering a comprehensive and authentic portrayal of modern China.

All programmes will be broadcast with Bahasa Melayu subtitles.

President Xi is scheduled to make a state visit to Malaysia from April 15 to 17.

China has been Malaysia’s largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years, with total bilateral trade reaching US$190.24 billion (RM856.08 billion).