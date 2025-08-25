Malaysians lose RM1.12 billion to online scams in first half of 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: Online fraud remains rampant as scammers employ increasingly sophisticated psychological manipulation techniques to trap victims.

Malaysians lost RM1.12 billion in the first six months of this year alone, equivalent to RM6.1 million lost every day due to digital frauds.

A social media survey found many victims shared experiences of being scammed when buying goods online, including undelivered clothes or lower quality items than advertised.

Some shared distressing experiences of being scammed on their wedding day by makeup artists or cameramen, including fake overseas honeymoon packages booked via social media.

Universiti Putra Malaysia Cyber Security Research Group head Dr Mohd Izuan Hafez Ninggal said social engineering has become a weapon for scammers because it takes advantage of psychological weaknesses.

“Scammers are clever at gaining the trust of their victims through convincing sentences, fake audio or video, fake reviews, fake QR codes and various other methods that are constantly updated.”

“They also create a fear of missing out or fear of missing out (FOMO) causing emotions to start to outweigh logic due to naivety and lack of exposure, experience or knowledge.”

He added that no software or hardware can protect someone from social engineering attacks except awareness, experience and caution as the main defence.

As a preventive measure, he advised making purchases through official e-commerce platforms because they have security mechanisms such as payments only being credited after the buyer confirms receipt.

The senior lecturer said fraud occurs through stolen credit cards, fake payment receipts and claims of goods not yet received or damaged goods for traders.

“There are also cases of buyers using their own credit cards, but after the goods arrive, they file a report with the bank claiming the transaction is invalid or done by someone else.”

According to Mohd Izuan, the biggest loss is not just money but peace of mind when the victim continues to be plagued by fear and worry.

“We need to be constantly vigilant to reduce the risk of becoming a victim. If we are careless, we are easily manipulated and face emotional harm due to the loss of money, time and effort.” – Bernama