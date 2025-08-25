Malaysia condemns Gaza aid deaths and journalist killings as war crimes

KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has expressed outrage over the militarisation of humanitarian aid in Gaza.

He condemned these actions as clear acts of war crimes and crimes against humanity in a statement on Monday.

“We are appalled by the militarisation of humanitarian aid through the operation on the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation,” Mohamad said.

More than 1,700 civilians have been killed while trying to access food aid at distribution hubs operated by the foundation since May.

Mohamad was speaking from Jeddah where he attended the Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

He added that Israel’s weaponisation of humanitarian aid and imposition of collective punishment upon Palestinians constitute clear violations of international law.

“In fact, it has become increasingly evident that there is an ongoing genocide perpetrated by Israel in Gaza,” he stated.

The minister called for Israel to be held accountable for all its war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Palestinian people.

Mohamad urged the international community to compel Israel to allow immediate and unimpeded delivery of aid led by the United Nations.

He stressed that Israel must fully cooperate with the UN and protect all UN staff and humanitarian workers operating in Gaza.

“Malaysia views that UNRWA’s role is indispensable and irreplaceable,” Mohamad emphasised.

Malaysia will continue to support UNRWA financially and politically in providing essential services to Palestinians.

The minister also raised concerns over the killing of journalists in Gaza, condemning it as a war crime.

About 238 journalists have been killed, making Gaza the deadliest war ever for journalists according to his statement.

“Press freedom must be upheld and protected,” Mohamad insisted.

He called for Israel to allow independent and international media to report from Gaza with adequate protection.

The OIC meeting aimed to coordinate member states’ positions and responses to the ongoing Israeli military operations.

The organisation represents 57 Muslim-majority nations across the world. – Bernama