Malaysians reminded to replace damaged MyKad for BUDI95 petrol subsidy

TAWAU: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has reiterated the need for Malaysians to replace damaged MyKads at the National Registration Department to qualify for the BUDI MADANI RON95 petrol subsidy.

The government is providing free replacement of damaged MyKad chips at all NRD offices and counters nationwide until October 7 to ensure no citizen misses out on the subsidy benefits.

Saifuddin Nasution explained that starting September 30, MyKads will be required to purchase subsidised petrol, which distinguishes Malaysian citizens from non-citizens.

He made these remarks while speaking at a Keadilan Gathering Programme commemorating 27 years of reforms at Dewan Terbuka Awam Merotai Besar.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim previously announced the implementation of a targeted subsidised fuel system allowing people to buy RON95 petrol at RM1.99 per litre instead of the market price of RM2.05.

The rollout will occur in stages, beginning on September 27 for military and police personnel.

STR recipients from the B40 group will gain access on September 28, with the general public eligible from September 30.

Saifuddin Nasution also affirmed that the security of Sabah remains a top priority for the government.

He stated that peace and order are not accidental but result from the country’s leadership diligently fulfilling its responsibilities. – Bernama