Malaysians urged to join Gaza solidarity gathering on August 23

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians are encouraged to participate in the ‘Malam Himpunan and Selawat Malaysiaku Bersama Gaza’ at Dataran Merdeka on 23 August.

The event aims to demonstrate solidarity with Palestine’s ongoing struggle for justice.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar emphasised the importance of public attendance.

He stated that the gathering would symbolise universal brotherhood and Malaysia’s unwavering support for Palestine.

“Come on Malaysians, let us gather hearts that love the truth and unite voices that yearn for justice,“ he said in a Facebook post.

The minister urged citizens to stand together in prayer and support for Palestinians during the evening event.

Scheduled from 6.30 pm to 11.30 pm, the programme coincides with the Sumud Nusantara Carnival.

Dr Mohd Na’im described the gathering as an opportunity to express collective love and spiritual solidarity.

“Let us stand together, in one spirit, at the ‘Malam Himpunan and Selawat Malaysiaku Bersama Gaza’ as a gesture of love, prayer and support for our brothers and sisters,“ he added.

The event highlights Malaysia’s continued advocacy for Palestinian rights through peaceful assembly and religious observance.

Participation is open to all Malaysians wishing to show compassion for Gaza’s affected communities. – Bernama