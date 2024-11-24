Malaysians using illegal Rantau Panjang-Sungai Golok route will be detained – NSC

PASIR MAS: The law permitting the detention of Malaysians using illegal routes along the Sungai Golok-Rantau Panjang crossing, set to take effect on Dec 1, applies to everyone, including school students.

National Security Council (NSC), National Security (Security Management) deputy director-general Hamzah Ishak, stated that Malaysians are only allowed to cross the Malaysia-Thailand border via three gazetted checkpoints in Kelantan.

“The law will be enforced effective Dec 1. All border-related issues, including school students (using illegal routes from Sungai Golok to attend school in Rantau Panjang) under the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) jurisdiction, have been addressed.

“The MOE has developed strategies and plans. We must enforce this law to protect Malaysia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,“ he said.

Hamzah was speaking at a press conference following a three-hour NSC meeting at the Rantau Panjang Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security (ICQS) Complex today.

