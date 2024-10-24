MALBATT 850-12 troop rotation scheduled to start on Nov 6

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Battalion (MALBATT) 850-11, currently stationed in southern Lebanon, is expected to complete its rotation on Nov 14, said Deputy Minister of Defence Adly Zahari.

Adly said, therefore, the government will initiate the troop rotation for MALBATT 850-12 beginning Nov 6.

“These personnel will undergo troop rotation within a year. For MALBATT 850-11, the one-year term concludes on Nov 14. After that, we will arrange for the new MALBATT 850-12 team to start on Nov 6,” he said during a question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was addressing a supplementary question from Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (BN-Kinabatangan) regarding the government’s consideration of the welfare of MALBATT members.

Adly emphasised that the welfare of the national troops is always a priority under the guidelines set by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), to ensure the safety of all personnel involved in the peacekeeping mission.

He clarified that any injuries or increased risks are the responsibility of UNIFIL, which is tasked with providing assistance during the deployment of the national peacekeeping force in Lebanon.

Responding to the initial question from Datuk Seri Dr. Ronald Kiandee (PN-Beluran) regarding the status of MALBATT troops following Israeli military attacks in southern Lebanon and Beirut, as well as efforts to reassess Malaysia’s involvement in the peacekeeping mission, Adly stated that the troops are safe with no casualties or asset damage reported.

He noted that the rotation of MALBATT 850-11 is scheduled from Nov 14, 2023, to Nov 14, 2024, involving 853 officers and personnel from the Malaysian Armed Forces, including a Diplomatic Administrative Officer and 29 members of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces.

“Fifty other member countries of the United Nations are also participating in this UNIFIL mission, involving a total of 10,058 personnel and officers,” he added.