Maldives president accorded official welcome at Perdana Putra

PUTRAJAYA: Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu, who arrived yesterday for a four-day official visit to Malaysia, was accorded an official welcoming ceremony at Perdana Putra Complex here today.

Muizzu was received by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the venue at 9 am, after which the national anthems of both countries were played.

Muizzu then inspected a guard of honour mounted by three officers and 102 members of the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul and Public Service director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.

Muizzu’s maiden visit to Malaysia since becoming president in November 2023 was at the invitation of Anwar.

Before proceeding to a meeting with Anwar, Muizzu signed the guest book.

Both leaders are expected to review Malaysia-Maldives bilateral relations and explore further collaboration, particularly in trade, investment, the halal industry, education, tourism, and youth and sports.

During the visit, Muizzu and Anwar will also witness the exchange of three Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) - Cooperation in the field of Tourism, Cooperation in the field of Sports, and Cooperation in the field of Health - as well as two Exchanges of Notes (EoN) in the areas of Diplomatic Training and the establishment of Bilateral Consultation between Malaysia and the Republic of Maldives.

Tomorrow, Muizzu will be conferred an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Islamic Leadership and Madani Development by the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM).

The honorary degree will be conferred by Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, as the Constitutional Head of IIUM.

In conjunction with the conferment, Muizzu is then scheduled to deliver a public lecture entitled “The Intellectual Renaissance: Unveiling the Scientific and Modern Developments of Islamic Civilisation”.

In 2024, Malaysia’s total trade with Maldives increased by 4.3 per cent to RM862.7 million (US$189 million) from RM827.3 million (US$180.9 million) in 2023, making the archipelagic state Malaysia’s sixth largest trading partner among South Asian countries.