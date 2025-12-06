MEXICO CITY will embrace fans from all nations and cultures during the 2026 World Cup, Mayor Clara Brugada said on Wednesday as she unveiled the countdown clock marking one year to the tournament's return to the Mexican capital.

As the city prepares to host the World Cup for the third time, Brugada stressed the importance of inclusion and openness, framing a contrast to anti-immigration measures in co-host nation the United States under President Donald Trump

“All football fans are welcome here. In this city, no one is a foreigner,“ Brugada said at the FIFA event.

“We will joyfully welcome those who come from all corners of the globe, with their music, their colours, their languages and their passion. We think diversity is our greatest treasure.”

“Today is a very special day for Mexico City. We are exactly 365 days away from opening our doors to the world and hosting, for the third time, the opening of a World Cup, something that no other city on the planet has ever achieved.”

Addressing concerns from residents near the Azteca Stadium, Mayor Brugada assured them that they would benefit from over six billion pesos in investments aimed at upgrading public services and infrastructure.

“We will strengthen the rights of residents with more water, better public spaces and more services,“ she said.

“We are therefore building a legacy, and that is something that fills us with pride. That is why we have made a historic investment in works, infrastructure, water, security and mobility.”

In addition, as part of the festivities leading up to the 2026 World Cup, more than 40 buildings and landmarks in Mexico City will be illuminated in green on Wednesday night.