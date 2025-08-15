Man and girlfriend suffer severe burns in toll plaza fire incident

KLUANG: A man and his girlfriend were placed under sedation due to severe burns, believed to have been doused with petrol, in an incident near the Simpang Renggam Toll Plaza last Wednesday.

Kluang police chief ACP Bahrin Mohd Noh said the police received an emergency call at 5.46 am regarding a car on fire at the location.

“Initial investigations revealed that the man, who is a local aged 44, had pulled the 37-year-old woman, also a local, from a bus before pouring petrol on her and then, himself. He then ignited a lighter, setting them both ablaze,” he said in a statement today.

The incident was witnessed by the bus driver, who lodged a police report at about 6 am.

Bahrin said the man and the woman, along with a local man in his 30s who attempted to help, were rushed to Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital for treatment.

“The man who tried to help the victim sustained burns to his hands and feet,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code. - Bernama