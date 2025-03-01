Man arrested, drugs worth RM204,000 seized in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Police arrested a local man, believed to be a member of a drug syndicate and seized RM204,000 worth of methamphetamine and heroin during a raid on a house in Bukit Mertajam early today.

Penang Police Chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said the state’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) conducted the raid at 4.15 am based on intelligence and surveillance.

“The 39-year-old suspect was arrested after a police search of his motorcycle found a plastic bag containing various types of drugs,“ he said in a statement here, today.

The plastic bag contained five packages containing 6.1 kilograms of methamphetamine valued at RM195,200 and one packet of heroin weighing 900 grams valued at RM8,800,” he said in a statement today.

He said the syndicate was believed to be active in distributing the two types of drugs since September last year, mainly targeting the Penang area.

“A urine test revealed that the suspect tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). He also has a criminal record related to drug offences,” he said.

The suspect, an unemployed individual, is on remand for seven days until Jan 9 and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.