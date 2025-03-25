Man arrested for allegedly uploading offensive post on Islam

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested a 57-year-old man suspected of uploading insulting posts against Islam on his Facebook account.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the suspect, a local, was arrested at a house in Taman Johor Jaya, Johor Bahru at about 2.30 pm today, during which the police also seized a mobile phone, believed to be used to upload the posts.

“The case is being investigated under Section 298A of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,“ he told Bernama today.

Last Friday, Razarudin said police were investigating the owner of Facebook account Prem Esaan after he was suspected of insulting Islam following a report lodged at the Jalan Tun Razak Police Station.

Earlier, a social media post allegedly containing controversial remarks challenging soldiers and Muslims in Malaysia to go to Gaza went viral. The post also reportedly mocked criticism against Israel as meaningless.

The statement drew reactions from various quarters and was deemed to have touched on religious sensitivities.