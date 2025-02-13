Man arrested for molesting woman at Balik Pulau market

GEORGE TOWN: The police have arrested a local man, 55, on suspicions of molesting a woman at Balik Pulau market here at 9.55 am yesterday.

The Barat Daya district police said in a statement that the man was arrested at his house in Titi Teras at 4 pm the same day after a report was lodged by the victim, who claimed to have been molested at the market.

“The complainant realised a man had molested her from behind. The incident was witnessed by two other women,” the police said.

The man was arrested for further investigation under Section 354 of the Penal Code.